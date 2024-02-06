Taylor Swift threatens legal action against student who tracks her plane

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has a serious problem with stalkers, which is why she’s threatening legal action against a Florida college student who has a history of posting the location of her private jet.

As first reported by The Washington Post, in December Taylor’s team sent a cease and desist letter to the student, Jack Sweeney, who has a history of posting the locations of other celebrities’ jets. In fact, Elon Musk offered to pay Sweeney to stop posting the information.

A letter Taylor’s legal team sent Sweeney, which Sweeney confirms to ABC News he received, reads in part, “We are aware of your public disputes with other high-profile individuals and your tactics in those interactions, including offering to stop your harmful behavior only in exchange for items of value.”

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client. Ms. Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager,” the letter adds.

“Because the Offending Accounts share ‘live’ updates on her destination and the exact time our Client will arrive at a given location, you essentially provide individuals intent on physically harming her, or with nefarious or violent intentions, a roadmap to carry out their plans,” the letter continues.

A spokesperson for Taylor tells ABC News, “We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection. His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be.”

Sweeney’s accounts have since been taken offline by Meta.

Sweeney tells ABC News that he means no harm, but believes “in transparency and public information.” He also claims that a year ago, in response to headlines about the carbon emissions created by her jet, Taylor’s team told the media the plane is rarely used by the singer because it’s often loaned out.

“The statements by her team directly contradict each other,” Sweeney tells ABC News.

