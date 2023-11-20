Taylor Swift ties with Drake for most career wins at BBMAs

Courtesy DCP

Taylor Swift was one of the big winners at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, which took place fully online.

The singer took home 10 trophies, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, making her the biggest female winner of the night. Country singer Morgan Wallen was the top winner overall with 11.

“Well this is unreal,” Taylor said in her acceptance speech shot backstage at the Eras Tour. “The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans specifically. None of this happens without you.”

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make,” she continued. “So thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times — for this.”

Taylor now ties with Drake as the winningest artists in BBMAs history with 39 awards each. Drake took home five trophies on Sunday.

The night’s other winners included SZA, Miley Cyrus and Jung Kook. Bebe Rexha, Tate McRae and Mariah Carey were among the performers at the ceremony. Mariah also took home the Chart Achievement Award for “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” presented by her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.