Taylor Swift treats Tumblr fans to sneak preview of “Breathe (Taylor’s Version)”

Courtesy of Tumblr

A huge part of Taylor Swift’s fandom can be found on Tumblr, where Taylor herself is known to lurk and ‘like’ random Swifties’ posts. So for her big Fearless re-recording project, she wanted to give those fans something special.

Ahead of the midnight release of the album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Taylor’s posted a snippet on Tumblr of the re-recorded version of “Breathe,” her duet with Colbie Caillat. Now called “Breathe (Taylor’s Version),” the song features Colbie recreating her original parts on the song.

“Breathe” earned brought Colbie her first Grammy: When it was named Album of the Year in 2010, Colbie received a trophy too, as a featured artist on the project.

Taylor has also shared a never-before seen photo of herself from 2008 to go along with the snippet.

According to Tumblr, searches for Taylor Swift content have spiked 611% since the beginning of the year.

