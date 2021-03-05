Taylor Swift tweets her love for David Archuleta's "Love Story" mashup

ABC

Former American Idol runner-up David Archuleta showed his support for Taylor Swift this week and she gave him a boost right back.

David posted a video on Twitter Thursday of him mashing up his 2008 debut single “Crush” with Taylor’s song “Love Story.” Inspired by an idea from a Twitter user, he sings his tune over Taylor’s while sitting in his car.

“When a Crush turns into a Love Story…Of course with #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion,” he tweeted along with the video. “Gotta show my support :)”

Just a couple hours later, Taylor spotted his post and replied, “I LOVE THIS!!!” with three starry eyed emojis.

Not one to waste an opportunity, David wrote back, “Thank you! I live in Nashville now if you want to get together and write!”

Taylor released her rerecorded version of 2008’s “Love Story” last month.

By Andrea Tuccillo

