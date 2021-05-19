Taylor Swift unveils most of re-recorded “Wildest Dreams” in extended trailer for ‘Spirit Untamed’

DreamWorks/Universal

In March, Taylor Swift posted clips of a trailer for a new animated DreamWorks film called Spirit Untamed, which featured her new, re-recorded version of her song “Wildest Dreams.” Another trailer released in April revealed a bit more of the song, but now, you can hear nearly the entire song in a new extended-look trailer.

The trailer doubles as somewhat of a lyric video for “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”: The whole first half of the two-minute trailer is just the song playing over scenes from the film, with occasional lyrics superimposed over it.

“Wildest Dreams” was originally released on Taylor’s album 1989; fans have been speculating for months that 1989 is the next one of her albums to get the re-recorded treatment, following Fearless.

You may recall that the first re-recorded song Taylor released was “Love Story,” which appeared in a Match ad. That was followed by the news of the entire Fearless (Taylor’s Version) project.

Spirit Untamed is due out June 4. It tells the story of a young girl who moves to a frontier town and bonds with a wild mustang named Spirit. It features the voices of Marsai Martin, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins and — coincidentally or perhaps not — Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

