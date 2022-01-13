Taylor Swift’s 2021 album sales averaged 1 out of every 50 sold in the US

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dc

Taylor Swift ended 2021 as one of the top-selling artists in the country and a new report shows just how tremendous her year was.

Billboard reports that one in every 50 albums sold in the U.S. over the past year belonged to the “Shake It Off” singer. The outlet reports that she sold a whopping 2.4 million albums last year, nearly a million more than the amount Adele sold. In all, the British singer saw 1.6 million copies of her albums fly off the shelf in 2021. When it came to digital sales, Taylor’s albums accounted for 1.35 percent of all downloads while Adele’s accounted for 1.07 percent of total digital album sales.

Taylor also sold 1.1 million vinyl copies of her albums while her CD sales amounted to 898,000.

BTS was the only other artist to move over a million albums last year after fans snapped up 1.1 million copies of their studio works. But, in the race for who sold the most ﻿songs﻿, that honor goes to the K-pop sensations who sold 2.95 million singles. No other music act managed to sell over one million songs, with second place ﻿Dua Lipa﻿ finishing out the year with 954,000 sold.

