Taylor Swift’s behind-the-scenes look at ‘Midnights’ features song snippet, Jack Antonoff as producer

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Why mess with success? It appears that Taylor Swift has once again tapped Jack Antonoff as her musical collaborator, this time to work on upcoming album Midnights.

In a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of Midnights that Taylor posted on Instagram, Jack and Taylor can be seen standing next to each other in the studio. We also see Taylor in the snow, recording vocals in a studio, laughing while drinking wine and sitting on a couch with one of her cats.

We also get a snippet of a song that sounds like it might feature Bon Iver, who was also on folklore and evermore. The lyrics go, “It’s just the life you lead/ but it’s yours/But it’s yours.”

Jack also worked on Taylor’s albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the “Taylor’s Version” remakes of both Red and Fearless. Two of those — folklore and 1989 — won the Grammy Album of the Year trophy.

Midnights comes out October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.