Taylor Swift's 'folklore' triumphs for second week atop 'Billboard' and UK charts

Taylor Swift‘s critically acclaimed album folklore is continuing its reign atop the Billboard 200 — among other charts this week. It seems the 30-year-old has struck gold with her eighth studio effort as sales far outpaced all other albums appearing on this week’s top 10.

Folklore shattered records when it was released on July 24, quickly becoming the top selling album of the year by moving 846,000 units — also becoming her seventh consecutive number one album overall.

This past week, folklore‘s numbers contracted as the album moved roughly 135,000 units in comparison to the chart’s runner-up, the late Pop Smoke‘s album Shoot of the Stars Aim for the Moon, which sold 97,000 units.

In third is another posthumous effort, Juice WRLD‘s Legends Never Die, with an additional 88,000 sales.

In addition, several of Swift’s new singles graced the Billboard Hot 100, with “cardigan” bowing atop the chart and other songs “the one” and “exile” breaking into the top 10 in fourth and sixth, respectively. Two other songs slid into the top 20, “the last great American dynasty” at 13 — Taylor’s lucky number — and “my tears ricochet” at number 16.

Folklore is also atop the Official Albums Chart in the U.K. for a second week, becoming the “Shake It Off” singer’s longest reigning No. 1 album in the U.K. All her previous efforts slipped after just a week.

This comes off the heels of folklore shattering the Guinness World Record for most streamed album for a female artist, with the studio effort clocking in a whopping 80.6 million Spotify listens on the first day of release.

Folklore similarly triumphed on the Apple Music charts, with 35.4 million streams and 1.3 million copies sold in its first 24 hours.

