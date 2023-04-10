Taylor Swift’s latest honor amid Eras Tour: Named “honorary mayor” of Tampa, Florida

TAS Rights Management

Tampa, Florida, is the latest city to attempt to impress Taylor Swift ahead of her arrival this weekend for the latest stop on her Eras Tour.

So far, Glendale, Arizona, renamed itself “Swift City”; Arlington, Texas, gave her the key to the city and named a street after her; and Las Vegas illuminated its gateway arches in her honor. But Tampa is going one step further. In a video posted on Twitter, Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, says, “We’ve got a Reputation to uphold. We wanna go bigger.”

Not only is Castor ready to give Taylor the key to the city, she’s invited her to be the “honorary mayor for a day. Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa — Taylor’s version!”

Taylor’s set to play in the city April 13-15.

In addition to all that, Tampa has renamed its Twitter feed from City of Tampa to City of Tampa (Taylor’s Version) and announced that it will lighting up the town’s city hall, river walk and downtown bridges in honor of Red.

Fans are joking about how much bigger future Eras Tour cities can go. One fan predicted that by the time she gets to LA, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will resign and turn the office over to her.

One fan tweeted, “I adore this friendly competition against the cities. I think we should just rename the whole country The United States of Taylor.”

