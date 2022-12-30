Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ helps drive vinyl sales to a 30-year high

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

You can credit Taylor Swift for a 30-year high in sales of vinyl records last week.

Billboard reports that for the week ending December 22, 2.232 million vinyl albums were sold, according to data from Luminate. That marks the largest sales week for the format since Luminate began keeping track of music sales electronically in 1991.

Furthermore, it’s only the second time in the past 30 years that vinyl has topped 2 million sales in a week. The last time was the week ending December 23, 2021, when 2.115 million albums were sold.

All those sales were, of course, due to holiday shopping, led by sales of Swift’s Midnights, which sold 68,000 copies. That’s no surprise, because with five different-colored vinyl editions of the album available, many Swifties want to collect them all.

Impressively, vinyl sales also accounted for 57% of overall album sales for that week, which means that more than half the albums sold were vinyl, as opposed to digital downloads, CDs or cassettes.

According to Billboard, year-to-date vinyl album sales are up 3.6% compared to last year.

