Taylor Swift’s weekend: A Kelce kiss, “Karma” and more

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour hit Argentina this past weekend and made headlines — mostly due to the presence of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end flew into Buenos Aires on November 9 and was spotted on a dinner date with Taylor on November 10, after she was forced to postpone her show due to inclement weather. Then, he was front and center in the VIP tent at her show at River Plate Stadium on November 11 with Taylor’s dad, Scott.

At that show, Taylor thrilled fans by changing the lyrics of her song “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen/coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/coming straight home to me.” As the crowd shrieked with delight, Taylor’s dad was captured on video hitting Travis on the shoulder and cheering. As for Travis, he covered his face with his hands in surprise, and then grinned and did a little dance.

After the show, fans captured Taylor on video walking offstage and then running into Travis’ arms and kissing him.

During her November 11 show, Taylor, while seated at the piano, also told fans the “extraordinary news” that her album Midnights had just received six Grammy nominations. She then did a little happy dance in her seat, adding, “You’re the best. You continue to be the best.”

And as if all that wasn’t enough for one weekend, Taylor’s latest release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is number one for a second week on the Billboard album chart. It sold 245,000 units, which was down 85% from its blockbuster 1.6 million unit debut, but still enough to keep her on top.

