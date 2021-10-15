Teach Em How To Study | Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week

For all that teachers have done over the past two years, this one’s for you! Instead of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie” it’s Young Jeffrey’s “Teach ‘Em How To Study”

Full Lyrics:

Aye! aye!

Teach em how to Study (aye!)

Come to my School! (What?)

And I’ll Teach ya how to Study.

You know why?

It sure ain’t for the MONEY (aye)

Throw your Sponge Bob Lunch-Boxes in the Cubby

I’m MOLD MOLD, MOLDin’ Brains, Like Silly Putty

Got a big Closet, Full of Art Supplies…

And Wall Full of Finger Painted Butterflies

In my CLASSROOM, All the Desks are Child Size

I’ll take ya dumb kids, Turn ’em into Einsteins

Students got they’re Dreams, but I dream Bigger…

The way I teach on em, make the Kids Learn Quicker…

I’m Bribing all they Butts, with the Gold Star Stickers…

Swag that Glitters make… CLASS-FULL-a WINNERS…

Tryin to Educate! Daily Lesson Giver,

We Breakin’ Down Walls, Using Safety Scissors,

Show you Subtracion, with’ D-Q Blizzards,

Call me Dumbledore, Out here makin’ Math Wizards,

Teach em how to Study

Teach em, teach em how to Study

Teach em how to Study

Teach em teach em how to Study

My Demeanors’ SUNNY,

My DeMeanors always SUNNY

Step into My Class,

And you WILL NOT leave it a DUMMY

Teach me how to Study

Teach me, TEACH EM how to Study

Teach me how to Study

Teach me TEACH EM how to Study

All my students love me

All my, ALL MY student love me

Field Trips are Lovely,

But don’t lose your Travel Buddy!

It’s time to LEARN! (Yayyy!)

Full Day Study Party,

Better Have a note, if you’re showin’ up ‘Tardy!

Writing’ on your Test, with a Bright Red Sharpie!

“CASH ME AFTER CLASS – How Bow DAH? Bad Bah-bie?

Only teach important stuff you REALLY gotta know…

Like how to play Recorder, at the Loudest Decibal…

And Fillin’ in a MAP with every’s State Capital!,

Put my Students in a Line, ordered ALPHABETICAL

ROLL CALL!… Down the List, I’m Seein’…

13 Boys… How are 9 named Liam? Then,

Braylyn, Jayln, Kaylon and, Mandalorian

Teach em how to Study

Teach em, TEACH EM how to Study

Teach em how to Study

Teach em TEACH EM how to Study

All my students love me

All my, ALL MY students love me

Parents will be Lovin’

What a Genius you Becomin’

Teach em how to Study

Teach em, TEACH EM how to Study

Teach em how to Study

Teach em TEACH EM how to Study

Salary is Cruddy,

Sala-Salary is Cruddy,

This is why you study,

So you kids make HELLA Money,

Nightmare Parents, why you Yellin’ up on me?

Just Lemme teach your Kids, I don’t need that Stress,

(Hmmmm)….Your Angry E-mails, So Damn Edgy

Got Emergency Vodka Up in My Desk,

.. Coffee Thermos, just-a Pretense,

Take another Swig, when they go to Recess

My fingers Shakin.. my Wrists are Aching, from

300 Papers Last Night, I was Grading,

Cuz if ya got Kids, I got a School Plan

Made a Big Book with a Yearly Program

And If you wanna SPEAK, Gotta Raise your HAND

Tellin’ all the Little Kids, “We don’t Pee on our FRIENDS”

(DUHH!) Give you an Education

I’m the Best Teacher in the Whole Damn NATION

All my Students givin’ me Standing Ovations…

And when School’s Out, I’ma NEED a Vacation

Teach em how to Study

Teach em, TEACH EM how to Study

Teach em how to Study

Teach em TEACH EM how to Study

All my students love me

All my, all my students love me

Step into My Class,

And you WILL NOT leave a DUMMY

Teach em how to Study

Teach em, TEACH EM how to Study

Teach em how to Study

Teach em TEACH EM how to Study

All my students love me

All my, All my students love me

Field Trips are Lovely,

But don’t LOSE your TRAVEL BUDDY!