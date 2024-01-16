Teddy Swims scores first top 10 hit with “Lose Control”

Joseph Cultice

Jack Harlow retains the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lovin on Me” this week, but the big news is further down the chart: Teddy Swims has just racked up his first top 10 hit.

Teddy, born Jaten Dimsdale, sees his single “Lose Control” — from his album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Pt. 1 — rise from #12 to #8 on the Hot 100. Teddy first appeared on Billboard‘s charts in 2021 with his debut EP, Unlearning, and has since popped up either as an artist or co-writer on various charts, including Country Airplay, Adult Airplay and Digital Song Sales. However, “Lose Control” is his first Hot 100 single.

Last year, Teddy told Billboard he knew “Lose Control” would be a hit, saying, “I just felt that energy, like, ‘this is lighting in a bottle.’ I knew this was going to change my life.”

Fun fact: One of the co-writers on “Lose Control” is Mikky Ekko, the artist who hit #3 in 2013 as a featured artist on Rihanna‘s “Stay,” which he co-wrote.

A few spots above Teddy, at #2, is Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer.” Teddy recently did a well-received version of that song for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.