“Thank you for being so patient”: Giveon announces new album ‘Give or Take’ expected June 24

Epic Records

R&B soul singer Giveon is giving fans what they’ve long been waiting for: the singer’s newest album, Give or Take, set to arrive June 24.

The Long Beach native revealed the album release date Wednesday, along with a cinematic, 48-second album trailer that features his mom’s voice.

As a prelude to Give or Take, Giveon released his hit single “Lie Again” in April, which, as previously reported, seemed to hint at his relationship woes with ex-girlfriend and fellow singer Justine Skye.

“Lie Again” could serve as a glimpse of the emotional and evocative music — which Giveon is known for delivering — that may show up on the new full-length project.

The “For Tonight” singer shared the presave information when announcing﻿ Give or Take ﻿on Twitter and apologized to fans for the wait. “Thank you for being so patient with me. Give or Take. The Album. June 24th. pre-save link in bio,” he said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.