“Thank you for being so patient”: Giveon announces new album ‘Give or Take’ expected June 24

R&B soul singer Giveon is giving fans what they’ve long been waiting for: the singer’s newest album, Give or Take, set to arrive June 24.
The Long Beach native revealed the album release date Wednesday, along with a cinematic, 48-second album trailer that features his mom’s voice.
As a prelude to Give or Take, Giveon released his hit single “Lie Again” in April, which, as previously reported, seemed to hint at his relationship woes with ex-girlfriend and fellow singer Justine Skye.
“Lie Again” could serve as a glimpse of the emotional and evocative music — which Giveon is known for delivering — that may show up on the new full-length project.
The “For Tonight” singer shared the presave information when announcing Give or Take on Twitter and apologized to fans for the wait. “Thank you for being so patient with me. Give or Take. The Album. June 24th. pre-save link in bio,” he said.
