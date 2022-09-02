“That night really was heaven”: Jennifer Lopez spills more details about recent wedding with Ben Affleck

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In her OnTheJLo newsletter on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her and Ben Affleck‘s September 20 wedding ceremony in Georgia.

JLo posted pics of the trio of Ralph Lauren dresses she wore during the “rustic country-chic” ceremony and subsequent “yummy brunch.” The first dress, she explained, was a short-sleeved number featuring more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and hundreds of meters of fabric, all ruffled and hand-sewn around the skirt.

Lopez mentioned that she surprised Affleck with recording artist Marc Cohn, who sang the couple down the aisle with “the perfect wedding love song,” Cohn’s “True Companion.”

Apparently, it was the couple’s favorite when they were supposed to marry the first time, back in 2003.

For their part, Lopez’s and Affleck’s kids from their respective previous marriages to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner also had a part to play: Lopez’s twins Max and Emme joined Affleck’s daughters Violet and Seraphina and his son Samuel in a walk down the aisle to the song “The Things We’ve Handed Down.”

J Lo also noted the ceremony included dialog Affleck wrote for his own 2016 film, Live By Night: “‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,” Lopez explained. “He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect.”

Lopez looked back at the formal reformation of “Bennifer,” explaining the couple, “laughed the night before about getting married again at our age.”

Jennifer is 53, and Affleck is 50.

“We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense…for us, this was perfect timing,” she enthused. “Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

She summed up, “That night really was heaven.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.