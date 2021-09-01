That time Demi Lovato tried to shoot their shot with a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star

Demi: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media; Emily Hampshire: George Pimentel/Getty Images

You might think Demi Lovato would have no problem enticing a fellow celeb to go on a date with them, but in the latest episode of their podcast, the singer was embarrassingly reminded of what happened when they tried to shoot their shot with one of the stars of Schitt’s Creek.

Demi’s guest on 4D with Demi Lovato was Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd in the Emmy-winning comedy series. She asked Demi if they minded if she talked about how they first met, and then revealed that it was when Demi slid into her DMs and asked for a date.

“You said, ‘I like you on the show, we should kick it sometimes,'” Hampshire, who identifies as pansexual, recalled. “And then you said, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date’…like, you made it clear it was a date. And I loved that, because sometimes that’s confusing.”

Hampshire, who’s 40, then revealed that she turned down Demi, who’s 29, because she’s so much older than the singer. According to Hampshire, Demi responded, “Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,” before backtracking and adding, “Uh, I don’t mean YOU’RE the Holland Taylor!”

Paulson, who’s 46, is in a relationship with Taylor, who’s 78.

Demi, who was in hysterics over this story, attempted to explain, “I was like, ‘No! No! I just love them together! I really do!'” And then Hampshire added, “I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world, because I was the Holland Taylor in that situation!”

Demi admitted that referring to the age difference wasn’t their “smoothest move,” but added, “A non-binary person can dream. And they, she — I was a ‘she’ at the time — was dreaming big!”

Long story short, the two didn’t end up dating, but became really good friends.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.