The All-American Rejects announce headlining US tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The All-American Rejects will “Move Along” across the U.S. on tour.

The outing, which will mark the “Gives You Hell” outfit’s first full-scale headlining run in a decade, kicks off August 11 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up October 14 in Oklahoma City. New Found Glory and Motion City Soundtrack will also be on the bill for select dates.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years,” the Rejects say. “We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out … their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth.”

“It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up,” they continue. “First we got you to ‘Swing Swing,’ then we became your ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ and you thought ‘It Would End Tonight’ so we could ‘Move Along,’ then we ‘Gave You Hell’ for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning Tuesday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AllAmericanRejects.com.

All-American Rejects last put out an album in 2012, and their most recent release is the 2020 single “Me vs. the World.” In a tweet last February, frontman Tyson Ritter declared that the group “will never break up.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.