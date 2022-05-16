The Chainsmokers unveil So Far So Good tour

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Hard Rock Hotel New York

After releasing their fourth studio album on Friday, The Chainsmokers are hitting the road in support of So Far So Good — and it starts in a few days.

The group teased their upcoming trek on Twitter by simply asking fans, “Who’s coming?”

Beginning May 21, the Grammy-winning duo will kick off the So Far So Good tour with a pitstop in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of its Indiefest music event. The Chainsmokers will also perform in Chicago’s Pride in the Park festival on June 25, and a series of other music festivals set around the U.S. and Canada over the summer.

Other pit stops include New Jersey’s Atlantic City, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Nashville, Brooklyn, Tampa, Toronto, Montreal and other major cities. The “iPad” singers will also head across the pond on several occasions, with concerts set in Poland, Greece, Denmark, Italy and major European cities.

The tour will keep The Chainsmokers busy until the end of the year, with a final concert set on December 27 in the Aspen, Colorado, Belly Up music venue.

Fans with access to the Spotify Fan First presale will be able to get their hands on tickets first starting this Wednesday at 10 a.m., but there will be other presale opportunities that day on The Chainsmokers’ official website.

General ticket sales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

The So Far So Good tour marks the EDM duo’s first major trek since they wrapped their 2019 jaunt in support of their third studio album, World War Joy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.