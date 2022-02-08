The Chainsmokers will help you tailgate for the Super Bowl in TikTok pre-game concert

Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is just days away and The Chainsmokers are making the big day even more exciting by kicking off an exclusive pre-game concert on TikTok.

The EDM duo announced their next gig on Tuesday, writing, “Bringing together the worlds two favorite things TikTok and Tailgating!” The concert starts at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13, and will be streamed on the NFL’s official TikTok page. The Grammy nominees will be playing in the parking lot outside of SoFi Stadium, right before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chainsmokers also shared a short TikTok video confirming their upcoming performance and sarcastically told football fans “and we’re not sorry” they are officially attached to the biggest night in the NFL season.

This upcoming performance arrives shortly after The Chainsmokers released “High,” their first song in nearly two years. Prior to that, the duo had taken an extensive break on social media to work on their upcoming fourth studio album, which they’ve dubbed TCS4 until an official title is revealed.

They have been most active on TikTok and, most famously, had two doppelgängers pretending to be them a week before their inevitable return, which sparked wild fan theories that Drew Taggart and Alex Pall mocked once they reclaimed their account;

It is unknown what songs or stunts The Chainsmokers will pull in their upcoming performance on Sunday, but considering the outrageous shenanigans the two have been pulling on social media — fans are already speculating about what plans the duo have up their sleeves.

