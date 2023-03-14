The first ‘Wicked’ movie, starring Ariana Grande, will hit theaters earlier than expected

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The wait has just gotten shorter for the first Wicked movie, which stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

The premiere date for the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical was bumped to Thanksgiving 2024, meaning it will fly into theaters a whole month earlier than originally expected. Director Jon M. Chu revealed on Twitter fans will be able to watch it starting November 27 of next year.

The original release date for the first Wicked movie was set for December 25, 2024. Additionally, the second installment is still slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

Variety reports the decision to move the first movie’s premiere was strategic. Several big films will be vying for #1 around Christmastime next year, including the next Avatar movie and the animated movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

By comparison, Wicked‘s earlier release date means it will just be competing with a “placeholder” film from Disney Animation. At this time, it is unknown what film Disney is planning to release.

Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba aka The Wicked Witch of the West in both films. The movies will also star Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

The movies are based on the 2003 Wicked Broadway musical, which originally starred Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The musical, in turn, was based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

The decision to split the theatrical adaptation into two parts could mean more elements from the book will be included in the movies.

