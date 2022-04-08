The Jonas Brothers tease they’ll have new music “hopefully by the end of this year”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fans are waiting patiently for the Jonas Brothers to release new music and, on Friday, they received word from the bros themselves that the won’t have to wait much longer.

Appearing on ﻿The Kelly Clarkson Show﻿, the trio spoke about their plans for the future, leading ﻿Joe Jonas ﻿to tease that they’re crafting new music. “We’re back in the studio, we’re writing, recording and getting that process started, and finding inspiration everywhere,” he remarked while crossing his fingers. “So we’re ready to get it out there for the world — hopefully by the end of this year. We’ll see!”

The JoBros didn’t disclose when exactly the new music will drop.

The brothers haven’t released a new album since 2019’s Happiness Begins, but they’ve released on-off singles, the last being “Who’s In Your Head?”, which came out last September.

The JoBros also teased their upcoming Vegas residency, with Nick Jonas marveling they haven’t “played a show since October of last year, so we’re obviously very excited to get back on stage.” Nick added the residency was set to take place “pre-COVID,” so they had to push back the exciting venture back by two years.

“This is a long time overdue for us to bring an exciting show to our fans,” he hinted.

Kevin Jonas also jumped in, teasing that they might bring on some “special guests” during their residency, leading a wide-eyed Kelly to jokingly threaten, “Don’t invite me — mama will show up!”

The JoBros will be taking over Park MGM for a five-night residency from June 3 through June 11. Tickets are available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

