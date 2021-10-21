The Jonas Brothers & their “opening act” Bruce Springsteen help raise $77.5 million at gala charity event

Katia Temkin

In what universe does Bruce Springsteen open for The Jonas Brothers? It happened Wednesday night in New York City at the annual Robin Hood Foundation benefit, Rolling Stone reports.

The Robin Hood Foundation has been fighting poverty in New York City for more than 30 years, and its annual gala always attracts the most “A” of A-List stars. In addition to JoBros and Bruce, Wednesday night’s roster included Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, SNL cast members, famous politicians, legendary sports stars, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

After Bruce opened the show with a solo acoustic set, Paul McCartney was presented with a special award as Alicia Keys sang the Beatles standard “Let It Be.” That was just the warmup, though: After dinner, The Jonas Brothers did an hour-long set on a concert-size stage.

“This crowd looks exactly like our usual shows,” Nick Jonas joked to the superstars, millionaires and billionaires in the room.

Rolling Stone then goes on to write, “It was an odd scene where the younger attendees were crammed to the front and screaming along to songs like ‘Cake by the Ocean,’ ‘Lovebug,’ ‘Jealous,’ and ‘Sucker,’ while the older ones hovered in the back while they sipped cocktails and eyed the exit doors.”

The publication also suggested that next time, JoBros should open for Bruce. All in all, though, the event raised a staggering $77.5 million for charity.

