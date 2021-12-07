The Jonas Brothers to share intimate glimpse of their tour life in brand new mini-series

Xavi Torrent/Redfern

If you, like many fans of the Jonas Brothers, were dying to know what happened behind the scenes during their Remember This Tour, you’re in luck. The “Sucker” singers are coming out with a mini-series that does exactly that.

The JoBros teamed with Messenger and Instagram for the five-part special, called Moments Between the Moments, which launched Tuesday. The docuseries is meant to show fans what Kevin, Nick and Joe were up to before taking the stage and after they took their final bow during their 44-stop headlining tour.

“As some of you already know… we were doing a bit of filming during the #RememberThisTour,” the group shared on Instagram. “It’s so exciting for us to be able to share some off these off-stage moments with all of you. Thank you again for making these last few months special for us.”

Aside from providing fans an intimate glimpse of their touring lifestyle, the series comes with a few extra surprises, such as “footage from a special secret show in LA.” The mini-series will also provide a deeper look into the brothers’ aspirations and opinions about their music, career, family and other influences that impact their journey as a band. Plus, we’ll finally know how they really feel about the specific challenges 2021 presented them. In addition to predictable pandemic obstacles, for example, the JoBros grappled with other major disasters, such as “a hotdog cart almost ruining everything five minutes before their sold-out Fenway show.”

The first Moments Between the Moments episode is out now and can be viewed on the Watch Together function on Instagram, Messenger and Facebook Watch.

The fifth and final episode airs Tuesday, December 28. The JoBros will then release a concert special the following week, on Thursday, December 30.

