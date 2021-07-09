The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber beg for their lover to “Stay” with new song

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After teasing fans earlier this week, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber dropped their new song, “Stay,” at the stroke of midnight.

The record is the latest collaboration for the Aussie rapper, 17, and Canadian singer, 27, who beg for their lover to stay over a catchy, upbeat melody.

Also at midnight, the duo also released the music video for the track, which begins with a girl in tears looking off into the distance, as The Kid LAROI goes on a journey through the city singing about his broken promises and begging her to stay with him.

“I do the same thing I told you that I never would/ I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could,” he croons. “I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you/ I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey.”

The video then cuts to Bieber, who echoes the same sentiments while on top of building belting out lyrics such as “you’re the reason I believe in love” and “you know that I know that I can’t live without you.”

The two then join forces, both in the video and on the track, as they repeat the chorus and dance around in what appears to be an empty bank lobby.

“Stay” is the second time LAROI and Bieber have teamed up for a song. They previously worked together on “Unstable” which was featured on Bieber’s sixth album Justice.

