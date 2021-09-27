The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay” at number one a sixth week, Lil Nas X has three top 10s

Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have real “Stay”-ing power. Their collaborative single, “Stay,” has just racked up a sixth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Stay” has now spent the same number of weeks on top as “Say Say Say,” the 1983 duet by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Only two other collaborations by two or more solo male artists have spent more time on top than those songs.

The champ is “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, which spent 16 weeks at number one in 2017, followed by “Ebony and Ivory,” by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, which was number one for seven weeks in 1982.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X finds himself with three top 10s at the same time. “Montero,” the title track of his new album, has jumped from #13 to number nine. His other single, “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, has jumped from number six back to number two, which was where it debuted in August. And the new track, “That’s What I Want,” debuts at number 10.

LNX’s album Montero debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 album chart.

