The Kid LAROI announces Bleed For You college campus tour

Courtesy of Sony

The Kid LAROI is heading to a college near you with his newly announced Bleed For You Tour, which kicks off next month.

The “Stay” singer unveiled his new trek, which will take him to colleges and universities across North America. The tour begins March 22 in Syracuse, New York. From there, LAROI will hit up places like Stage College in Pennsylvania and cities such as Knoxville, Boise and Oklahoma City.

Also included in the tour are his two weekend dates at Coachella.

LAROI will tour in support of his forthcoming album, The First Time﻿. Tickets for his upcoming campus tour, as well as a complete list of tour dates, are available on his website.

