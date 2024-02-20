The Kid LAROI documentary coming to Prime Video

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You may be a fan of The Kid LAROI‘s music, but how much do you know about his background? It’s an interesting story and it’ll all play out in a new documentary coming to Prime Video.

Deadline reports that the doc, Kids Are Growing Up, will hit the streaming platform on February 29. It’ll show how the artist, born Charlton Howard, went from an Australian teen from an often-struggling family to a world-famous pop star in only three years.

The doc began filming before LAROI really broke through with the song “Stay,” and details how he navigated his fame while preparing for his debut album and world tour. It will also touch on how the death of his mentor, Juice WRLD, impacted him, and feature interviews with Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.