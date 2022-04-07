The Kid LAROI leads 2022 APRA Music Awards nominations

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Kid LAROI will be the act to beat at this year’s APRA Music Awards. He leads the pack with four nominations heading into next month’s ceremony.

The 18-year-old singer is up for song of the year with his “Stay” collab with Justin Bieber. In addition, his song “Without You” is up for most performed Australian work and hip-hop/rap work, with his collab “My City,” featuring Sydney OneFour, also up for a nod in the latter category.

Earning the second-most nods is “Riptide” singer Vance Joy. His song “Missing Piece” is nominated for two awards — most performed Australian work and most performed alternative work while he also secured a nod for most-performed pop work for co-writing the Benny Blanco and Marshmello‘s “You.”

“Dance Monkey” singer Tones and I is also up for several awards, including most performed Australian work and most performed pop work, for “Fly Away.”

Olivia Rodrigo is also up for an award, being nominated for performed international work thanks to her hit “drivers license.” She is facing off against Lil Nas X‘s “Montero” and Jason Derulo‘s “Take You Dancing” in the same category.

Find out who wins when the 40th annual APRA Awards are announced on May 3.

