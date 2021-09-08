The Kid LAROI reveals Justin Bieber’s “weird” obsession

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Thanks to their chart-topping collaborative hit “Stay,” The Kid LAROI has gotten to know Justin Bieber pretty well. Maybe a little too well.

In a new interview with U.K.’s Official Charts Company, the Australian rapper/singer reveals a quirky fact he learned about the Biebs.

“So actually like the craziest thing that was unexpected is that he has a weird feet obsession — he loves toes,” LAROI says. “I found that out in the studio when I had my shoes off.”

He continues, “I was playing some music and I felt something touch my big toe — it was Justin on all fours, touching my toes. I was like, what the f*** is going on?! He was like, ‘my bad, I just wanted to see what was up with your toes.’ Always keep an eye on your toes when you’re around that guy.”

Awkward toe-touching experience aside, LAROI is enjoying the song’s success. After “Stay” hit number one in the U.S., he found a unique way to celebrate.

“It was seriously crazy moment,” LAROI says. “I actually had the Benihana people come to my house and cook a Hibachi steak.”

