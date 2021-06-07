The Kid LAROI sets another record in his native Australia

Daniel Prakopcyk

The Kid LAROI is a breakout star in the U.S., but in his home country of Australia, he’s breaking records.

Billboard reports that LAROI’s smash “Without You” has just racked up a 14th non-consecutive week at number one on the Australian radio airplay chart. The previous record was 13 weeks, set in 2005 by Bernard Fanning, lead singer of the Australian rock band Powderfinger.

Billboard quotes LAROI as saying, “The record for No. 1 airplay back home? That’s crazy!,” adding, “Thank you to my fans for your support. I love you guys and can’t wait to come home.”

Earlier this year, LAROI’s mixtape F*ck Love (Savage) hit number-one on Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart, making him the youngest Aussie solo artist to top that chart. He was also the youngest artist ever to win the newcomer award at Australia’s APRA Music Awards. “Without You” became his first Australian number-one hit in May.

According to LAROI, he’s currently in “album mode.”

