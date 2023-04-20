The Kid LAROI sets global livestream for May 3, new song coming on Friday

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Even if you couldn’t make it to Coachella to see The Kid LAROI last weekend, next month, you’ll be able to see the Australian star perform live on his Bleed for You tour from the comfort of your own couch.

On May 3, LAROI will do a global livestream of the final night of the tour, direct from the State Farm Centre in Champaign, IL. It starts at 9 p.m. CDT/10 p.m. EDT and will then be re-broadcast twice so fans around the world can watch it. It’ll also be available to watch on-demand for an additional 48 hours.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 at Driift.com, and one ticket gives you access to the livestream, both re-broadcasts and the on-demand stream.

In a statement, LAROI says, “This global livestream is a fun way for me to connect with them all over the world. My fans mean the world to me, so I’m really grateful to have the chance to partner with Driift on this worldwide experience, bringing the BLEED FOR YOU tour to them.”

In other Kid LAROI news, he’ll release a new song on Friday called “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” On Instagram, he writes, “this wasn’t in the release plans but I played it this weekend at coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason. this one means a lot to me. it’s super-personal.”

He adds, “it’s a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it.”

Here’s a list of all the streams:

Live Show: Wednesday May 3, 9pm CDT / 10pm EDT

Re-broadcast #1: Thursday May 4, 7pm KST / 8pm AEST

Re-broadcast #2: Thursday May 4, 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

On Demand: Thursday May 4, 5pm EDT – Saturday May 6, 5pm EDT

