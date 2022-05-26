The Kid LAROI shares his McDonald’s meal in new Australian TV ad

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI recently teased a signature McDonald’s meal for fans in his home country of Australia, and it’s now available Down Under. While you may not be able to buy it anywhere else — yet — you can at least watch the commercial for it on YouTube.

In an ad that incorporates old-school arcade game graphics, a ball pit, giant French fries and a throne sculpted out of ice, LAROI reveals that his favorite meal is a six-piece Chicken McNuggets with barbecue sauce, a cheeseburger — no pickles, a medium fries and a Frozen Coke.

“That’s my meal, and now you can get it, too,” he adds.

Artists like BTS and Mariah Carey have also teamed with Micky D’s for signature meals. It’s not clear if LAROI plans to bring his meal with him when his End of the World Tour arrives in the U.S. in August. The tour just kicked off in Sydney, Australia.

“To think this entire tour is completely sold out is wild,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “You’ve all changed my life forever and because of y’all I’m able to live out my dreams in real life. I’m beyond grateful for all of this and maaaan I can’t wait to see you all!”

