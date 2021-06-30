The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”

You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”

When it’s released, “Stay” will be the first single LAROI has dropped since the “Without You” remix with Miley Cyrus.

This will be LAROI’s second collab with Justin Bieber, following the song “Unstable,” which appears on Justin’s album JUSTICE. The two artists are now both managed by Scooter Braun.

LAROI has also been teasing a project called F**k Love 3, presumably a follow-up to his 2020 mixtape F**k Love and its deluxe edition, F**k Love (Savage), the latter of which features the original solo version of “Without You.”

