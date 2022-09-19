The Kid LAROI teases his debut album is coming soon

Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Kid LAROI is already back to work after wrapping his first international tour; he’s confirmed he’s hard at work at completing his debut album.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the “Stay” singer expressed, “My first tour is done and I wanna say thank you so much. I am NOTHING without any of you and I can’t even begin to describe the impact you’ve had on my life.”

“The tour has reminded me why I do what I do and why I love doing it so much,” LAROI continued. “I’m gonna miss seeing you guys every night but I’m excited to get back to it next year once this album is out and I have new stuff to play.”

The artist added, “I’m more inspired than ever now and it’s time to go ahead and finish this album. Thank you for being so patient. I love you endlessly.”

He also shared a carousel of photos from his tour and captioned it, “Tour is over. Time for new music.”

LAROI took notice Instagram incorrectly cropped the last slide, but instead of deleting and re-uploading, he added in the comment, “The impact you have all had on my life is nuts… TIME TO FINISH THE ALBUM!”

LAROI’s debut record, Kids Are Growing Up, will follow the release of his 2020 mixtape F*ck Love, which went to number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and is RIAA-certified twice Platinum.

He has yet to offer clarity on when fans will finally be able to hear the new project.

