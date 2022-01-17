The Kid LAROI teases new song: “When y’all want it?”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI plans to kick off his first headlining tour on January 29, and it looks as though we may have some new music from him before then.

On Monday, the Australian artist posted a snippet of what appears to be a new song featuring Jacksonville, Florida rapper Nardo Wick, which may or may not be called “Rich Boy.” On his Instagram Story, LAROI wrote, “When y’all want it? Lemme know…”

Plus, just a few days ago, LAROI returned to Instagram after a break and wrote “ALBUM IS COMING. BEEN WORKIN DAY AND NIGHT FOR YOU ALL.” In the same post, he also thanked Houston rapper Don Toliver for “joining him.”

“Thank you for sticking with me through this break family,” the Grammy nominee tweeted last week. “I’m beyond blessed to be able to say I have the greatest supporters on planet earth. I love you all eternally, and I can’t wait to show you what I’ve been working on.. it’s almost time.”

LAROI’s debut album, when it arrives, will be the follow-up to his 2021 mixtape F*ck Love 3: Over You, which features his chart-topping Justin Bieber collaboration “Stay.”

