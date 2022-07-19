The Kid LAROI to headline NickFest with Monsta X

Burak Cingi/Redferns

The Kid LAROI and Korean singers Monsta X will be headlining the first-ever NickFest, helping you relive your Nickelodeon nostalgia days.

People reports the two-day NickFest takes place the weekend of October 22 and October 23 in Pasadena, California’s Rose Bowl. LAROI will take over Sunday’s show, which will feature artists Tai Verdes, Joshua Bassett, Kiiara and beabadoobee﻿ and a special musical event about Monster High: The Movie.

Saturday’s show will welcome 24kGoldn, ﻿Olivia O’Brien, Dixie and many more artists, ending with Monsta X’s headlining set.

Aside from musical performances, NickFest will further entertain the crowds with rides, interactive activities and immersive experiences such as the SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab & Fry Cook Games, Slime Central, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Training Course and a Nickelodeon-themed Ferris Wheel.

With the festival taking place so close to Halloween, there will also be plenty of spooks and surprises in store, including a Loud House Hay Maze, pumpkin patch and more.

General ticket sales begin July 26 at 1 p.m. ET on the official website. A pre-sale event will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. ET for American Express Platinum Card Members.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.