The Kid LAROI tops ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for third week; Lizzo’s “Rumors” debuts at number four

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” has staying power.
The song is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third week. “Stay” also holds steady for a fifth week atop the Streaming Songs chart.
Elsewhere on the Hot 100 chart, Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” debuts at number four. The song marks Lizzo’s third top-10 hit and her highest debut on the chart, as well as Cardi’s 10th top-10 hit.
Lizzo could barely contain her excitement over the news, writing on Instagram, “THANK YOU FOR STREAMING #RUMORS — I GOT THE #4 SONG IN THE COUNTRY— IM FINNA EAT SOMETHING DELICIOUS. I LOVE YALL!!!!”
Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises to number two this week, while Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” drops to number three and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, rounds out the top five.
