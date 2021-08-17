The Kid LAROI turns 18, asks fans to donate to charity

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

The Kid LAROI turns 18 today and he’s got a lot to celebrate. Not only is he currently number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit, “Stay,” but he’s also number one in his home country of Australia. On top of that, he’s now besties with one of his idols, Justin Bieber.

On Twitter, the rapper, born Charlton Howard, wrote, “18 Years! WOAH. first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for supporting me. I LOVE YOU ALL BEYOND WORDS CAN F**KIN EXPLAIN MAN. you guys have literally changed my life and there’s nothing that I can ever do to repay you.”

LAROI then noted that, instead of gifts, he’d prefer that his fans donate to causes that mean something to him.

“I want to use this platform to continue to help others,” he explained. “This year I’m raising funds to help these amazing organizations —> https://pledge.to/the-kid-laroi-birthday u can also donate by texting LAROI to 707070.”

If you click on the pledge button, you’ll learn that LAROI is asking fans to help organizations that are working to help homeless young people in both Australia and the U.S. “Proper housing and the kinds of supportive programs that these groups provide can make all the difference for a young person,” writes LAROI.

