“The Magic Continues” : Mariah Carey returns to Apple TV+ today in new holiday special

Mariah Carey‘s new Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, starts streaming today, and just like her Apple TV+ special last year, it includes music, amazing costumes and special guests. Mariah says it’s all part of her quest to make the holiday season magical for everyone.

“We can’t control what’s going on in this world…but Christmas is its own special sacred time of the year,” she explains. “Everybody can agree that the holiday season can be magical, and I think it just really starts inside. You’re spreading that joy to the next person. And, that’s what I try to do.”

She laughs, “Y’know, I can only do so much. I really do care, and I really do try.”

This year’s special, Mariah says, will feature her and her guests “feeling the vibe of the spirit of Christmas.” They include Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Khalid and Kirk Franklin — her collaborators on her new single, “Fall In Love at Christmas” — and, of course, her 10-year-old twins, Roc and Roe.

“Having the kids there is always amazing,” Mariah says. “They were great, and they were very patient, because, y’know, it’s 2021, almost 2022 — kids don’t really have the patience to sit around and wait. But…they hung out and they waited until it was their time to come on and talk, and they were so good.”

For her own Christmas celebration, Mariah says she and the twins will head to Aspen, Colorado.

“I have so much fun. It’s the only time I relax fully, I think, and when it snows, it’s the most beautiful thing,” raves Mariah. “I tend to like to sleep when I’m not working, and I’m like, ‘If it even flurries, you have to wake me up!'”

