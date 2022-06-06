Photos: The Mixtape Tour 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena

The Mixtape Tour 2022 with New Kids on the Block, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Climate Pledge Arena on June 4, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

The Mixtape Tour 2022 made a stop with Seattle with a full night of throwback hits. New Kids on the Block headlined the show with features for legends Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at the beautiful Climate Pledge Arena. Relive the weekend party in our MOViN 92.5 photo gallery.