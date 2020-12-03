The secret to JLo's glowing skin is probably in your kitchen cabinet right now

ABC

Jennifer Lopez is launching her eagerly awaited skin care line on January 1, but while giving a preview to beauty publications, she revealed the secret ingredient that she swears by.

Vogue reports that JLo said, “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? My mom used to say olive oil was the cure-all all for everything.” That’s why one of the products of the line is the JLo Beauty Olive Complex, a blend of soothing squalane, fermented olive oil, extra-virgin olive oil and olive leaf extract.

But that doesn’t mean you should go get that bottle out of your kitchen cabinet and dunk your face in it. As Vogue explains, the line is meant to work together, so that complex is just one of what Jennifer calls “the five s’s”: sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements and sano, which means health.

The line includes an Active Serum Mask, Multitasking Serum, two moisturizers — one of which features SPF 30 sunscreen — plus a gel cleanser, a complexion booster, a bronzer and an eye cream. There are also supplements called Inner Love, that are full of antioxidants and collagen builders.

“Everyone fought me hardest on the supplements,” Jennifer said. “But skin care doesn’t work without boosting what’s going on inside.”

After the launch of the skin care line, JLo says, a line for your entire body is next. No wonder she posed naked for her new single, “In the Morning.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.