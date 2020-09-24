The secrets behind Justin Bieber's new video "Holy" revealed in 'VEVO Footnotes'

Courtesy VEVO

Justin Bieber’s cinematic video for “Holy” set a new record for the singer, with the most views in 24 hours of all his previous videos: 13 million. Now, he’s teamed up with VEVO for VEVO Footnotes, which reveals the meaning behind the powerful clip — as well as some fun facts — in a series of pop-ups.

The video was directed by Colin Tilley, who first worked with Justin ten years ago on the video for “Never Let You Go.” As the pop-ups reveal, Justin told Tilley that the what the song meant to him was, “You could be having the worst day in the world but what kept me going was the love I had with my wife.”

Tilley says, “That’s how the story developed. It touches on what the world is going through…it’s a crazy time. The idea of strangers helping each other can change the outcome of everything. That’s the light at the end of the tunnel we were trying to push for.”

The story line has Justin and actress Ryan Destiny playing, respectively, an oil field worker and a nursing home employee. After they lose their jobs and are evicted, a kindly soldier, played by Wilmer Valderrama, brings them home to share a meal with his family.

“Our intention was not to make your typical music video; we really wanted to push this in a narrative direction. A new era of Justin,” notes Tilley, who was inspired by two indie Ryan Gosling films: 2010’s Blue Valentine and 2012 The Place Beyond the Pines.

The most fun fact? The pop-ups reveal that back in 2011, Ryan won a singing contest — and the prize was attending the red carpet premiere of Justin’s concert film Never Say Never!





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



