The Truth About Love: Happy anniversary, Pink & Carey!

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Their relationship has had so many ups and downs that it resembles one of her high-wire aerial stunts, but Pink‘s marriage to Carey Hart is still going strong: Today marks the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary.

Pink first met Carey, a professional motocross racer, in 2001 at the X Games in Philadelphia. After dating for a while, they broke up in 2003, but then reconciled. In June 2005, she proposed to Carey during a race in Mammoth, California, by holding up a pit board that said, “Will you marry me?” When he didn’t notice the sign and kept going for another lap, she made another one saying, “I’m serious” — and he stopped to say yes.

Pink and Carey wed on the beach in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006, in a non-denominational ceremony. She walked down the aisle barefoot to one of her favorite songs, Billy Joel‘s “She’s Always a Woman.”

In February 2008, Pink announced that she and Hart had separated, though he made a cameo appearance in the video for her number-one hit “So What,” which was inspired by their split. Thanks to couples therapy, the two were able to reconcile and in early 2010, Pink confirmed that she and Carey were back together.

In November of 2010, Pink announced that she and Carey were expecting their first child; she gave birth to daughter Willow Sage in June 2011. In December 2016, the two welcomed their second child, son Jameson Moon.

The two are now inseparable, with Carey and the kids accompanying Pink on tour and on red carpets. Last year, she told People that Carey is “the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world,” adding, “For us, the answer is there’s no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don’t have one.”

