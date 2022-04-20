The Wanted members are pallbearers at Tom Parker’s funeral

GC Images/GC Images

On Wednesday in London, Tom Parker‘s band mates in The Wanted gathered to remember the singer, who tragically died of brain cancer on March 30 at age 30.

As the BBC reports, The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes carried Tom’s coffin into the church as “Champagne Supernova” by Oasis was played. One Direction‘s Liam Payne also attended the service.

During the service, Max George joked, “As we were carrying Tom in, I could actually hear him saying, ‘It’s about time,’ because he’s carried us for the last 15 years…he has left us far too early and we will miss him so much…rest easy, mate.”

Siva Kaneswaran noted, “There’s one thing we can all agree on — Tom Parker was an absolute hero.”

According to Sky News, Tom’s widow, Kelsey, said in her eulogy that Tom was her “soulmate” and that marrying him was “the best day of my life.” She also said, “I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull.”

The couple shared two children: daughter Aurelia Rose, two-and-a-half, and son Bodhi Thomas, 18 months.

Flowers spelling out the title of The Wanted’s hit “Glad You Came” were seen outside the church.

