The Wanted’s Tom Parker announces his brain tumor is “under control”

﻿Tom Parker﻿﻿, of British boy band The Wanted, celebrated with balloons when sharing the incredible news that he has beaten brain cancer.

The “Glad You Came” singer was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor last year and was told it was terminal. He vowed to fight his illness and, on Wednesday — following a year of treatment — he announced that he has beaten the odds.

“I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE,” Parker, 33, posted on Instagram and shared a photo of himself celebrating with wife Kelsey Hardwick and their children, 2-year-old Aurelia and Bodhi, who is almost one.

“Such a mix of emotions. We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey,” Parker continued. “Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.”

Parker revealed in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that is known to grow and spread rapidly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. Glioblastomas cause seizures, which Parker said he had been experiencing prior to being diagnosed, as well as severe headaches, nausea, balance difficulties and memory issues.

A positive update came in January, when Parker revealed on Instagram that there had been a “significant reduction” in the mass and that he was “responding well to treatment.”

The Wanted recently announced their reunion: They released a new single, “Rule the World,” and have a greatest hits album dropping on November 12.

