The Weeknd and Doja Cat lead 2022 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards nominations

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/ Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

With 17 nods, The Weeknd will be the act to beat at the Billboard Music Awards next month, but Doja Cat and her 14 nods will give him fierce competition.

The “Blinding Lights” singer is a finalist in several major categories, including top artist, top R&B artist and top radio songs artist. His “Save Your Tears” collab with Ariana Grande earned him six nods — including top Hot 100 song, top streaming song and top radio song.

Doja Cat is up for a majority of the same big awards as The Weeknd — such as top artist and top R&B artist — and her “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA earned her plenty of recognition, including top collaboration and top viral song.

Tied with the third-most nominations are Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, with 13 each. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran are tied with nine nods, while The Kid LAROI follows up with eight. BTS and Taylor Swift have each been nominated seven times.

Taylor is the most-awarded female artist in Billboard Awards history, earning 25 wins over her career. She’s also now scored her eighth top artist nod, making her the most-recognized person in that respective category. This year, she’s also been nominated in some country categories thanks to her re-released albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

The BBMAs will air Sunday, May 15, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and on the Peacock streaming service. A host for this year’s ceremony has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.