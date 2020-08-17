The Weeknd breaks 22-year record on 'Billboard' Radio Songs chart

Sorry, Goo Goo Dolls — your chart record has fallen after 22 years.

The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights” has now been number-one on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart — which is based on radio airplay — for 19 weeks. That breaks the previous record of 18 weeks set by the Goo Goo Dolls back in 1998 with their smash, “Iris.”

There are currently three songs tied for third place in terms of longevity on the Radio Songs chart: “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey, and “Don’t Speak” by No Doubt were all number one for 16 weeks.

On the Billboard Hot 100, “Blinding Lights” is number three, and The Weeknd just had yet another one of his songs debut in the top 10: It’s called “Smile” and it features the late rapper Juice WRLD. The song bows at number eight.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion entered the Hot 100 at number-one with their raunchy new single, “WAP.” It’s the fourth number-one song this year credited to two or more women, with no other acts.

