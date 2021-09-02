The Weeknd drops sexy alternate version of “Can’t Feel My Face” video

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Let’s all go back to 2015, when The Weeknd was enjoying his second number-one hit with “Can’t Feel My Face.” Why? Because the Canadian superstar has released a new, much sexier version of that song’s video.

A rep tells Variety that this “alternate” version is actually the original version, which was then replaced with a different one due to a “shift in creative direction.” The new version features The Weeknd frolicking in bed and in the back of a cab with a lingerie-clad blonde. They’re also seen dirty dancing in a club, intercut with shots of strippers grinding onstage. The same woman is also seen making out with another girl in a bathroom stall.

Drugs aren’t seen, but it’s heavily implied that the woman and perhaps The Weeknd are both taking them. There are also a few shots of an octopus, whatever that means.

In the 2015 version of the clip, The Weeknd is seen performing at a nightclub; a patron throws a lighter at him and he goes up in flames, but continues to perform until he eventually just runs out of the club.

Variety notes that the six-year anniversary of the release of The Weeknd’s album Beauty Behind the Madness, which includes “Can’t Feel My Face,” just passed last weekend.

The singer recently released “Take My Breath,” the first single from his forthcoming album. Meanwhile, his song “Save Your Tears,” from his 2020 album After Hours, is still hanging around on the upper reaches of the chart.

