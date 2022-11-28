The Weeknd expands After Hours til Dawn Tour, makes up missed LA show

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd is expanding his After Hours til Dawn Tour. He announced Monday he is bringing it to Europe and Latin America this summer.

The stadium tour, which supports his albums After Hours and DAWN FM, will kick off its new dates on June 10 with a pitstop in Manchester, U.K.’s Etihad Stadium. From there, he will traverse to cities like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City before wrapping in Santiago, Chile’s Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida on October 15.

Ticketing information and tour dates can be found on The Weeknd’s website.

This comes as The Weeknd’s sold-out North American tour amassed over $130 million and, from that amount, raised $5 million for the XO Humanitarian Fund. It was previously announced that one dollar from every ticket sold benefitted The Weeknd’s fund, which is part of the United Nations World Food Programme to fight world hunger, for which he serves as goodwill ambassador.

In other news, The Weeknd joked he returned to “the scene of the crime” when putting on his rescheduled shows in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The singer was originally set to perform there on September 3, but pulled the plug about 20 minutes in due to vocal issues.

﻿The Los Angeles Times reports the singer thanked his fans who turned out for the rescheduled show.

