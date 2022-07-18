The Weeknd flies out six-year-old fan to see him in Philadelphia

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Weeknd went out of his way to console a disappointed six-year-old fan who was unable to see him in concert in Toronto.

The Grammy winner’s tour is finally up and running after a rocky false start in the Canadian city, which was hit by a massive network outage. The Weeknd was forced to cancel the July 8 show at Rogers Centre and that devastated ﻿Phoenix Prince, who had dressed up like the “Save Your Tears” hitmaker to see him in concert.

A photo of him crying outside the venue went viral and The Weeknd retweeted it, asking his fans to “please find him for me.” His supporters went to work, and soon enough, Phoenix and his dad boarded a flight to Philadelphia to see him in concert at ﻿﻿Lincoln Financial Field.

Phoenix’s dad shared photos of his son embracing the “Blinding Lights” singer backstage, being given the grand tour of the venue and having his little red tux signed by the hitmaker.

“I wouldn’t be able to put this last week into words if I tried. We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I,” he wrote on Instagram. “He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over.”

In other Weeknd news, the official teaser trailer for his HBO Max show The Idol is finally here! Teased as “the sleaziest love story,” the show stars Lily-Rose Depp as an aspiring pop star who falls in love with The Weeknd’s character, a cult leader.

The spicy teaser promises plenty of drama and HBO-worthy scenes. Although the show is “coming soon,” the official release date is forthcoming.

